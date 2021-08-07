Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mobeen Akhter

Restaurant Onboarding Screens

Mobeen Akhter
Mobeen Akhter
  • Save
Restaurant Onboarding Screens animation typography graphic design design ui
Download color palette

Hi guys! Super excited to share my Onboarding for Dribble. Thanks for your likes and comments!
Press L to support me and follow me for more content!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Mobeen Akhter
Mobeen Akhter

More by Mobeen Akhter

View profile
    • Like