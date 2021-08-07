Dan

Low Poly Cabin at Sea

Low Poly Cabin at Sea modeling 3dmodel digitalart cycles cyclesrender low poly art blenderrender blendercycles lowpoly blender3d render modelling low poly blender 3d
'The Old Man and the Sea' by Ernest Hemingway made me interested in the concept of being isolated at sea, which I've tried to depict via a cabin at sea. Created in Blender

