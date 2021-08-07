Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emmanuella Etuk

Dashboard for Banking Application

Emmanuella Etuk
Emmanuella Etuk
  • Save
Dashboard for Banking Application dashboard bankingapp logo web design wallet fintech finance banking app banking banking dashboard ux ui design
Download color palette

Dashboard of a simple banking application for a fictitious bank.

Emmanuella Etuk
Emmanuella Etuk

More by Emmanuella Etuk

View profile
    • Like