UX for Loial app

The ein-des-ein team has recently developed a mobile app for an ambitious solution ideated by the team in Switzerland. Loial is an aggregator for all the loyalty, discount, and rewards programs in the region. This animation shows the flow from the partner point of view.

Design-driven approach to building great products
