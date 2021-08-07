Football Live Score, Results App UI ⚽

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed these 4 "pixel-perfect" screens for a sports related (mainly football) application that shows live scores, results and player/club stats all at one place.
I designed these screens in such a way where I exercised a good amount of data/information and then displayed it all in one screen where it is usually shown in actual sports related applications out there rather than designing the screens just for "showcasing" purposes.
The process of researching and putting all the stuff together was tedious. Designing from lo-fi to hi-fi wireframes took a while and a fair bit of dedication too but it was all worth it in the end.
Hope you guys liked this and any reviews are always appreciated :)
Thank you for your time! ✨
(This was done as a part of Crowwwn's UX Design Challenge)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Shoot me an e-mail regarding any business: harsh.v.kansagara@gmail.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/uxharsh
Twitter: www.twitter.com/harshux
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/harsh-kansagara
Upwork: www.upwork.com/freelancers/~013d89bd8e88deaac0
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/harshux
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.