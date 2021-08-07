Football Live Score, Results App UI ⚽

I designed these 4 "pixel-perfect" screens for a sports related (mainly football) application that shows live scores, results and player/club stats all at one place.

I designed these screens in such a way where I exercised a good amount of data/information and then displayed it all in one screen where it is usually shown in actual sports related applications out there rather than designing the screens just for "showcasing" purposes.

The process of researching and putting all the stuff together was tedious. Designing from lo-fi to hi-fi wireframes took a while and a fair bit of dedication too but it was all worth it in the end.

Hope you guys liked this and any reviews are always appreciated :)

Thank you for your time! ✨

(This was done as a part of Crowwwn's UX Design Challenge)

