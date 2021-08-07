Streaming App

After analyzing the "Netflix Syndrome", reimagined the UI focusing on the users more. As a user, I always love to see what I am currently seeing and finishing it first. Then a personalized filter with tags can help me to find the desired movies quickly. Keeping the UI more in a minimal fashion so that users' time can be better utilized by finding the right content. Thank you for viewing 🤝.

