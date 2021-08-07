Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Text Effects

Marble Business Card Mockup

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Marble Business Card Mockup business mockup mockup illustration design branding motion graphics graphic design animation ui 80s logo text logo designposter 3d text 3d business
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

What can be more majestic than a marble background? We've used its sophisticated imagery to combine with adjustable business card mockup scene and deliver only the best impressions. Take care of details to make your work shine!

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like