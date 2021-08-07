Farhin Nazar

Re-designed Registration Page for CoWin website

Farhin Nazar
Farhin Nazar
  • Save
Re-designed Registration Page for CoWin website android covid19 cowin cowin website website design design ui ux registration
Download color palette

An attempt to make designs Simpler and User-Friendly.
Check out whole website design at Behance 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124792277/CoWin-Website-Redesign-UI-UX-Case-Study/modules/708919767

Farhin Nazar
Farhin Nazar

More by Farhin Nazar

View profile
    • Like