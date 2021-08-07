Daily UI #001 | Sign up (Volunteer Event)

Hi everyone! I'd like to share my first UI challenge from #DailyUI.

I would like to know your thoughts about it!

Leave a comment, I am sure I still have a lot to improve :)

Click the "Like" button if you like it ;)

I got the illustration from https://storyset.com/

I got the facebook and google icons from https://freeicons.io/

About me: I am a 3rd-year college taking up a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT)

I am looking for a sideline job :)