Daily UI #001 | Sign up (Volunteer Event)

Daily UI #001 | Sign up (Volunteer Event) challenge dailyui work first storyset simple log in sign in sign up yellow green ui illustration environment dribble desktop design cute clean color
Hi everyone! I'd like to share my first UI challenge from #DailyUI.
I would like to know your thoughts about it!
Leave a comment, I am sure I still have a lot to improve :)

I got the illustration from https://storyset.com/
I got the facebook and google icons from https://freeicons.io/

About me: I am a 3rd-year college taking up a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT)

I am looking for a sideline job :)

