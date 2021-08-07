Yinka Akinbobola

Cartalyst Landing page

Yinka Akinbobola
Yinka Akinbobola
  • Save
Cartalyst Landing page branding ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble
Here is a landing page I worked on recently. All feedback is appreciated 💌

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Yinka Akinbobola
Yinka Akinbobola

More by Yinka Akinbobola

View profile
    • Like