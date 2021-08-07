Amit Saini

Concept Design for Trading Dashboard

Amit Saini
Amit Saini
  • Save
Concept Design for Trading Dashboard software design product design interaction design dashboard ux ui
Download color palette

SaaS Design, UI Design, Dashboard Design, Panel Design, UX Design, Interaction Design, Product Design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Amit Saini
Amit Saini

More by Amit Saini

View profile
    • Like