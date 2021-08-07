Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hussain Saaif

Nook phone icons.

Hussain Saaif
Hussain Saaif
  • Save
Nook phone icons. 2d ui low-poly illustration icon logo design lowpoly blender3d blender 3d modeling 3d art cute 3d
Download color palette

Nook phone icons from Animal Crossing but in 3D!

Hussain Saaif
Hussain Saaif

More by Hussain Saaif

View profile
    • Like