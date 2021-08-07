Intercom - Story illustration

Carlo Cadenas

I was commissioned by Intercom to illustrate a story called "How to use Intercom to generate more leads and close bigger deals faster" 🙂💻👨‍💻 Can you spot the magnet in it?

Publication here: https://www.intercom.com/blog/how-to-use-intercom-to-generate-more-leads-and-close-bigger-deals-faster/

