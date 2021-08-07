Nitesh Modi

Creative Banner for Competition

Creative Banner for Competition dribbble digitalmarketer digitalmarketing passion idea college esports banner competition socialmediatemplate socialmedia logo illustration graphic design flyers design creativebanner brouchers branding
I created a banner for my college. Let me know your thoughts on it
Portfolio Link : https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1U_L1DFZnddM9yD_XtD-t65BuvnV8FLN2?usp=sharing

