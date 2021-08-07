GR Rooms Ltd. | Elementor | WordPress

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
GR Rooms Ltd. approached me to design, develop and maintain their new business venture website, providing garden spaces (green retreats) to families looking to expand their living space.
In a COVID world we face an ever increasing lack of space due to working from home, home-schooling and much more. Garden Retreat Rooms aim to combat this by providing truly remarkable, all-inclusively priced garden spaces for you and your family.
It was a pleasure to provide their company a gorgeous website.
View website: https://gardenretreatrooms.co.uk