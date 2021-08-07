🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿
• Available in adobe indesign (compatible with cs4 and higher version)
• A4 size (8.27" x 11.69")
• Front & back side brochure template
• Using paragraph styles & character styles
• Editable files (text, color, & objects are editable)
• Use free font (download link in file guide .pdf)
• Provide file guide (please read this before open the file)
• Layered files