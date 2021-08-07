Car Website UI - Car Consultation

Hello guys!

Faun is an electric car rental service that is looking to redefine the way cross-border and long trip experience is perceived. Faun will take care of everything a client needs along the road, things like charging or getting a driver for specific places, making the trip comfortable as a city commute but with the benefits of fast traveling.

We are open to new opportunities, send your business inquiry

to mdtofajjalmirza618@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! 🙂