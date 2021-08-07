Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Car Website UI - Car Consultation

Car Website UI - Car Consultation ui - car consultation car website car website ui car consultation consultation ui logo web design ux design app ux design ui design mobile ui mobile app design
Hello guys!

Faun is an electric car rental service that is looking to redefine the way cross-border and long trip experience is perceived. Faun will take care of everything a client needs along the road, things like charging or getting a driver for specific places, making the trip comfortable as a city commute but with the benefits of fast traveling.

We are open to new opportunities, send your business inquiry
to mdtofajjalmirza618@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! 🙂

Tofajjal Mirza

