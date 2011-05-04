Jed Bridges

Revised

Jed Bridges
Jed Bridges
Hire Me
  • Save
Revised logo mar purple branding serif
Download color palette

Probably the hardest font I have ever had to kern : ) Modified the "y" and "p" and made the "t". Feedback?

7c8273beba17ea2abd2008f6e7b317e4
Rebound of
soon...
By Jed Bridges
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Jed Bridges
Jed Bridges
Creating order from disorder, with design!
Hire Me

More by Jed Bridges

View profile
    • Like