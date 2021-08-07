Download Here : https://crmrkt.com/zEOj9J

Introducing the new Snagrids Classy Ligature Serif!!! Snagrids is a modern and elegant serif font. This font is both modern and luxury and works great for logos, magazine, social media. Already matched up and ready to be used together for your next design! For those of you who are needing a touch of elegant, stylish, classy, chic and modernity for your designs, this font was created for you!

Snagrids was built with OpenType features and includes ligatures, alternates, numbers, punctuation, and it also supports other languages.

What you get:

- Snagrids OTF

- Snagrids TTF

- Snagrids WOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Snagrids Classy Ligature Serif!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!