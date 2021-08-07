Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Snapchat Geofilter / Sandefjord

Snapchat Geofilter / Sandefjord whale sandefjord design illustration snapchat geofilters snapchat geofilter geofilter norway snapchat graphic design
The city of Sandefjord is known for its long history of capturing whales at sea and it is the most important aspect of the city. Combined with the ocean it represents the city.

