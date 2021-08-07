Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
New Primitives

New Primitives portfolio modern blender b3d isometric primitives 3d
New Primitives portfolio modern blender b3d isometric primitives 3d
  1. home_shapes_011.png
  2. home_shapes_011_wire_export.png

I'm working on a new set of primitive shapes for my new portfolio.

Like setting a design system for 3d, these primitives help me control how forms interact with materials, space and light.

What do you think?

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
