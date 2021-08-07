Said

Food Delivery Menu

Said
Said
  • Save
Food Delivery Menu waffle website restaurant food illustration design ux ui
Download color palette

This is the result of my exploration. This website is about menu selection in restaurants. I took the smooth and clean theme to look elegant and clean.
Hope you guys like it! 🥰

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Said
Said

More by Said

View profile
    • Like