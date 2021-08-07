Alex Burch

'All Good In The Woods' Stout Packaging

'All Good In The Woods' Stout Packaging
Stoked to share this branding concept for @eyeclothingco to promote an upcoming Stout release 🍻🌲 trying to improve my linework, but love messing with some psychedelic colors 🤌🏼 I should’ve included a detail shot — the type actually has a wood texture to it

PNW 🌲 Illustration & Branding

