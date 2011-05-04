Jessica Nolan

Percy's Place; Extra Sprinkles for Furry Wrinkles!

logo illustration design print type brand branding dog ice cream
A logo design I am developing for an ice cream parlor for dogs and their humans!

Posted on May 4, 2011
