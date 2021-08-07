Matthias Vancoillie

👁 Strike the eye

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
👁 Strike the eye logomark mark lightning strike lightning bolt spark eye logo brand icon striking strike eyes eye icon logo icon design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

More simple variation on the initial strike the eye logo icon I made last summer.

B2a510082b8c984aac1fa313d3593958
Rebound of
Strike the eye
By Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like