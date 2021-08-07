Dan Blessing | Design Shark®

Walrus Mascot Logo

Walrus Mascot Logo sports branding sports logo sports illustration walrus illustration illustration bold clean vector walrus graphic design logo design sports design walrus mascot sports mascot mascot design mascot
Really focusing on strengthening my ability to make logos stand alone as one color so I’ll be doing some more exercises like this one!
Website | Instagram | Behance

Concept-driven branding for the sport & corporate industries
