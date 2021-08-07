s a m

Setting Page (Privacy & Security)

s a m
s a m
  • Save
Setting Page (Privacy & Security) visibility security privacy page settings mobile design design user interface figma ui
Download color palette

A settings page for Privacy & Security. #100daysofUI #DailyUI

View Behance for exploration of interaction Design: https://www.behance.net/gallery/124939545/Settings-%28Privacy-Security%29-Page

s a m
s a m

More by s a m

View profile
    • Like