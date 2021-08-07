Shafayat Alam

Corporate social media post design

Shafayat Alam
Shafayat Alam
  • Save
Corporate social media post design branding abstract brochure flyer poster post design multipurpose elements minimal facebook post social media design concept social media post banner illustration icon template leaflet magazine background
Download color palette

Hi guys,
I design a professional design for you. It's unused. you can use it for you or I will make some attractive design for you.

Mail me : shafayatsobur@gmail.com
Find out on Instagram || Twitter || Linkedin || Facebook

Shafayat Alam
Shafayat Alam

More by Shafayat Alam

View profile
    • Like