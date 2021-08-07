Farhin Nazar

Re-designed Landing Page for CoWin Website vaccine covid19 website android design redesign landing page ui ux
This is the re-designed landing page for the CoWin website.
Check out the whole design at Behance 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124792277/CoWin-Website-Redesign-UI-UX-Case-Study/modules/708919767

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
