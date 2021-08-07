Ebba Hultin

Packaging design | Alba and Bodil

Ebba Hultin
Ebba Hultin
  • Save
Packaging design | Alba and Bodil wine branding packaging design
Download color palette

Concept and packaging design for canned wine

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Ebba Hultin
Ebba Hultin

More by Ebba Hultin

View profile
    • Like