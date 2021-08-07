mchzae

Les Paul CM Black

mchzae
mchzae
  • Save
Les Paul CM Black skull artwork illustration design horror gothic gore design death netal dark art blood metal band metal
Download color palette

Dark Art Digital inking by mchzae
Available for Sale
for any inquirries email me :
5dimensibdg@gmail.com

mchzae
mchzae

More by mchzae

View profile
    • Like