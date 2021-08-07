Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthias Vancoillie

Eyes of Matt

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
Eyes of Matt design icon brand identity brand identity design brand branding logo monogram eyes logos eye icon eye eyes icon eyes letter m mark logomark icon letter m logo logomark logomark design logo design modernism
Download color palette

Personal logo-icon for an ongoing personal-project, seeing logo mark and icon design through "my eyes".

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like