Franklin Brobbey

Direct Messaging

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey
  • Save
Direct Messaging 013 dailyui013 messaging direct messaging ui mobile app minimal design dailyuserinterfacechallenge dailyui daily100challenge app
Download color palette

Daily UI #013 Direct Messaging

Challenge: Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages.

Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.

Franklin Brobbey
Franklin Brobbey

More by Franklin Brobbey

View profile
    • Like