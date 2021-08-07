Alena Danik

Ecology dashboard lightdashboard dashboard ux ui design
I would like to share light theme of dashboard for ecologycal organization.
The dashboard helps keep track of environmental performance and managers make effective decisions.
Would love to know your opinion!
Thanks!

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
