Title: "Nastivate - Real Estate Agency"
Type: Web UX/UI Design
Program: Adobe XD
Date Created: 4 August, 2021
Nastivate will help you make the right decisions whether you are selling or buying real estate property.
This design was created for educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.
Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Ярослав Алексеенко on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/_TPTXZd9mOo
Icons by Iconmonstr on Iconmonstr
https://iconmonstr.com/
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/property_3456686
Icons by wanicon on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/property_1358549
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/house_2747637
Logo design by Namecheap
https://www.namecheap.com/