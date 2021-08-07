Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
apanicspud®

Nastivate - Real Estate Agency

apanicspud®
apanicspud®
  • Save
Nastivate - Real Estate Agency home agency estate real page landing web ux user experience design user interface design figma xd vector ui branding logo typography graphic design design adobe
Download color palette

Title: "Nastivate - Real Estate Agency"
Type: Web UX/UI Design
Program: Adobe XD
Date Created: 4 August, 2021

Nastivate will help you make the right decisions whether you are selling or buying real estate property.
This design was created for educative purposes, hence has no material nor commercial value.

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Ярослав Алексеенко on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/_TPTXZd9mOo
Icons by Iconmonstr on Iconmonstr
https://iconmonstr.com/
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/property_3456686
Icons by wanicon on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/property_1358549
Icons by Freepik on Flaticon
https://www.flaticon.com/free-icon/house_2747637
Logo design by Namecheap
https://www.namecheap.com/

apanicspud®
apanicspud®

More by apanicspud®

View profile
    • Like