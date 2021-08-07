Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SelectiveColor fruit pineapple graphic design design illustration gimp procreate color key selective color
While trying to find my way with creative work beside all the simpson art, I always loved selective color.
So please enjoy this, taken from unsplash.

