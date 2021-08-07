Logotor

Real estate logo design

Real estate logo design real estate property reality professional l letter logo construction corporate blue building appicon minimalist modern logo logo brand identity build city
Hey guys
Limer logo design for a real estate company. The logo combine with Letter L and Home mark
Hope you guys like it
Thank you
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
logotor7@gmail.com

What'sApp: +8801644276624

Skype: live:.cid.d112608b5dc01120

