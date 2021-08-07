Julia Hanke

Flower me

Julia Hanke
Julia Hanke
  • Save
Flower me flower wavy woman character design funwithfaces faces procreate girl 2d character design illustration
Download color palette

Day 4: #funwithfaces by @charlyclements | Girl with wavy hair, funky earings and flower pattern (can you see it? 🧐)

👉 check my Instagram to see more entries and full list of this challenge

Julia Hanke
Julia Hanke

More by Julia Hanke

View profile
    • Like