Daily UI 087 :: Tooltip

Daily UI 087 :: Tooltip hover text tooltip desktop mobile web dailyui087 app minimal dailyui clean design ux ui
This tooltip is extremely simplistic but achieves everything it needs to. If and when a user hovers over the text "Hover Me", the tooltip will then appear with text below the text. Using easy-to-read fonts and a simple color scheme, tooltips should be easy to view and clearly defined as to not confuse users.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
