noun clothing brand logo design

About brand:
Noun is a women's clothing brand established in 2020. The collection revolves around classic and semi-formal looks for the business world women. It is a bridge to the luxury brands that aim to empower women.
My process:
My aim was to create a minimalistic and clean logo. keywords that I considered were elegant, minimal, modern, high-end, and distinct.
