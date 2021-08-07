Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
noun clothing brand logo design

About brand:

Noun is a women's clothing brand established in 2020. The collection revolves around classic and semi-formal looks for the business world women. It is a bridge to the luxury brands that aim to empower women.

My process:

My aim was to create a minimalistic and clean logo. keywords that I considered were elegant, minimal, modern, high-end, and distinct.

to hire me, email me at: riyazislam50@gmail.com

