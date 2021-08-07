Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
case study: creating a minimal style guide for a startup

case study: creating a minimal style guide for a startup remote roofing design process wireframe styleguide design style guide process of design article blog post style design system ux desgin ui design typography case study style guide branding ui logo flat design design
In this case study, I'll share the process of creating minimal style guide for a tech startup and 3 lessons that I learned in this exciting journey!

Please check out my article:
⚡️ https://mohammadsharifi.com/portfolio/creating-a-minimal-style-guide-for-a-startup

