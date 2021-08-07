Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sharon Ahmed 🥇

Barlin.io || Landing Page

Sharon Ahmed 🥇
Sharon Ahmed 🥇
  • Save
Barlin.io || Landing Page webdesign landingpage minimal uiux uiux design uidesign branding
Download color palette

Hi folks!
Hope you are doing well. "Barlin.io || Landing Page".

Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.❤️❤️❤️
I'm available for work :
📩Email : sharonahmed2001@gmail.com
😎Instagram : UIUX Sharon 🥇

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Sharon Ahmed 🥇
Sharon Ahmed 🥇

More by Sharon Ahmed 🥇

View profile
    • Like