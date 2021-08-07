Good for Sale
Zodiac Fruit Collection at Nordstrom

hands hand fruits fruit astrology horoscope zodiac signs zodiac procreate vintage lettering typography drawing illustration design

Good for sale
Good for sale
Shop my Zodiac Fruit Collection at Nordstrom!
https://www.nordstrom.com/s/deny-designs-leo-grapefruit-unframed-wall-art/5964327
Copyright of all these designs belongs to the artist (Meghan Wallace or Doodle by Meg LLC) and may not be reproduced by anyone other than the artist for sale or any other commercial use. In accordance with Intellectual Property Policies my designs have been created using my own process and personal references.
With that said if you like my style, are interested in commission design work, or interested in licensing my work feel free to email or DM me!

Hi! I'm Meghan and I like to make things.
Hire Me

