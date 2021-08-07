Sandi Hidayat

Panem Packaging Design

Mockup and packaging design for Panem. Panem is a bakery and pastry shop that specializes on handcrafted goods. Check out the whole project on the link below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124756621/Panem-Brand-Design

