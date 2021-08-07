Viktor Kozmajer // Kozi Design

Pigeon Post game main screen

Viktor Kozmajer // Kozi Design
Viktor Kozmajer // Kozi Design
  • Save
Pigeon Post game main screen cartoon pigeon post main menu game main screen game character game ui learning game cartoon house envelope post cartoon pigeon post pigeon pigeon post pigeon cartoonish cartoon game illustration cartoon character cartoon style game art cartoon illustration
Download color palette

🕊️✉️ Main screen of Pigeon Post/Galambposta learning game. Game art/character design/UI design by me.

Press L if you like it and stay tuned for additional game art shots! 😉

Find out more:
🎮 Spec Learn/Ügyesedni games on Google Play

_____________________________________________________________________
facebook | instagram | behance | deviantart | bloodlust comics

Viktor Kozmajer // Kozi Design
Viktor Kozmajer // Kozi Design

More by Viktor Kozmajer // Kozi Design

View profile
    • Like