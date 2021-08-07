🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi folks!
This is my exploration of Alma Ata Mobile Aplication Design.
This application is an information system that functions as an integrator of academic information in various academic units (study programs / faculties) as well as a means of communication between the campus academic community.
.
Feel free to give me some feedback
Don't forget to like it
Thank You
.
contact me annisyafatihaturrahma@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/annisyaaa21/