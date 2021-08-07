Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

FoodE Online Food Ordering App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
FoodE Online Food Ordering App spayce hotel food orange black icon app design figma ui ux card cards ui cards freebie free web development web development company web website
Download color palette

FoodE Online Food Ordering App

Concept of FoodE Online Food Ordering App. Soft colors and transparency we love the most!

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/foode-online-food-ordering-app

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like