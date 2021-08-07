Yomi Abioye

Smart Home App

Yomi Abioye
Yomi Abioye
  • Save
Smart Home App glassmorphism smart home app app typography website ux design ui
Download color palette

Technology has made a lot of things smart, in some cases, smarter. this also helps us get things done easily. I designed the UI/UX of a smart home app. I will really appreciate some feedback. Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Yomi Abioye
Yomi Abioye

More by Yomi Abioye

View profile
    • Like