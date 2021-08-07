HOURGLASS N2

“There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So you'd better learn the sound of it. Otherwise you'll never understand what it's saying.”

― Sarah Dessen, Just Listen

Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles... to make an Artwork out of all.

- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.

