Yosbrands

HOURGLASS N2

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
Hire Me
  • Save
HOURGLASS N2 identity branding hourglass time abstract dynamic color palette pattern minimal illustration
Download color palette

HOURGLASS N2
“There comes a time when the world gets quiet and the only thing left is your own heart. So you'd better learn the sound of it. Otherwise you'll never understand what it's saying.”
― Sarah Dessen, Just Listen

Mixit Project, is a personal experiment, where I can navigate colors, shapes, textures and styles... to make an Artwork out of all.

- Feel free to use the palette in your next project.
- Follow for more :)
More on :
Instagram
Behance

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
I design and create solutions!
Hire Me

More by Yosbrands

View profile
    • Like