Katyayani Singh

Stationary Design

Katyayani Singh
Katyayani Singh
gemini brand stationary design stationary branding logo
This is Stationary Design for the brand KAT SIN which is anagram of the name KATYAYANI SINGH and the logo is designed using the zodiac sign, Gemini (The Twins).

Katyayani Singh
Katyayani Singh

